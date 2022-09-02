Tasmanian Ambulance Response Times Worst In The Country

Tasmanian paramedics have taken action after recent numbers showed Tasmania’s Ambulance response time is the worst in the country.

Paramedics yesterday clocked off work on time and met at the Mersey Community Hospital to strike over the state government’s lack of action toward ambulance response times and ramping.

Tuesday evening saw a whopping 10 vacant shifts with one third left uncovered due to already stretched overtime from paramedics.

Health and Community Services Union Assistant Lucas Digney told the Tasmanian times that the issues are continuing to get worse and are due to a lack of funding in staffing and hospital infrastructure.

“Ambulance response times have blown out to 15 minutes,” he said.

“They were already the worst in the country but now they’re almost at double the recommended time for urgent calls.”

While the state government claimed they have attempted to fill the staffing gaps, the roles are not being filled on a permanent basis requiring staff to commit to more overtime.

More action is likely to follow until the government makes moves toward a permanent solution to understaffing, ramping and ambulance wait times.

