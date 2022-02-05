Tasmania Sees Significant Decrease In Active Covid Case Numbers

Tasmania has recorded 483 new Covid infections over the past reporting period as the total number of active cases drops.

This brings the total number of active cases to 3,574 which is a drop from yesterday’s 3,782 cases.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

There are currently 10 people in hospital with the virus, with only five of these people being treated for Covid symptoms.

The remaining five cases are being treated for pre-existing medical conditions.

The latest Covid numbers show zero new Covid related deaths and only two people being treated in intensive care.

There are now eight people being treated through the community case management program.

This has increased the total number of people in the [email protected] program to 338 from 279.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.