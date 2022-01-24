Tasmania’s Cases Plunge As Hospital Admissions Rise

Covid cases continue a seven-day downward trend as the state recorded 619 new infections on Monday.

Tasmania’s total number of active cases sits now at 5,563, with 706 release from isolation in the last 24-hours.

Director of Public Health Mark Veitch commented last week that a successive days of reduced case numbers could mean Tasmania has passed its peak.

"We've had a bit below or a bit over 1000 cases for a week, so we currently have got a fairly steady plateau - if you like - of case numbers," he said.

"We would need to see case numbers come down successively for a number of days before I could confidently say that we were on the way down from this peak." - Mr Veitch

Meantime, hospitalisations are on the rise with 41 patients being cared for with Covid.

Of those, 17 people are in hospital specifically for Covid, while three patients are in intensive care.

A further 24 patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 302 under observation through the remote service, while 16 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

