Tasmania Reports Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2014

Tasmania have hit a record milestone reaching their lowest unemployment rate in eight years.

The Tasmanian unemployment rate has reached a record low of 3.7 percent which is under half of the 8.8 percent reported by the previous government.

The new figures follow two years of a higher unemployment rate as a result of lockdowns due to the Covid pandemic.

Tasmanian businesses are now investing more money and hiring more staff to keep up with the increased demand as travel recommences post-pandemic.

There are now 264,200 Tasmanians employed across the state which is 6,000 higher than the start of the pandemic.

The figure is also 29,600 higher than when the -Green-Labor government were pushed out back in 2014.

The news follows the release of the Wage Price Index yesterday which reported that Tasmania’s wages are at least 2.9 percent higher than June 2020’s WPI.

