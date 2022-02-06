Tasmania Records One Covid Death As Cases Plateau

Tasmania reported another Covid-related death on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the border opened last December, to seven.

There were 471 new cases detected over the past 24-hour reporting period, down by 12 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 148 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 323 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently five people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further six patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 315 under observation through the remote service, while 6 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The total number of active cases has dropped to 3,451, down by 123 from yesterday's tally.

Meanwhile, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has delivered more than 2000 covid vaccinations to Tasmanians in remote areas of the state.

RFDS Tasmania CEO John Kirwan said mobile clinics were filling in the vaccination gap when it comes to students on Tassie's West Coast.

“It is great that we have been able to assist in subsequent phases of the vaccination program including helping families to get their children vaccinated before returning to school,” Mr Kirwan said.

“This service highlights that the RFDS is about more than planes and shows we can reach people in small towns and other remote locations with critical services such as Covid-19 vaccines.” - John Kirwan

In the past week, more than 80 students received a Covid vaccine with the support from RFDS Tasmania mobile clinics.

