Tasmania Records First Community Covid Case In Two Months

Tasmania has recorded its first community case in close to two months, with a teenage boy testing positive after arriving into Launceston on a Virgin flight on Friday.

He and his close contacts are now in quarantine.

Premier Peter Gutwein has urged people wanting to travel to think about the risks.

“Our message to anyone who is thinking about travelling that they need to be aware of the risks. You might be able to get away to have a couple of days in the sun but it may be that when you return you may have to spend 14 days in quarantine," he said.

It comes as South Australian officials deal with a positive case who flew into Adelaide from Melbourne.

She's isolating at a Medi-Hotel.

