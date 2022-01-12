Tasmania Records 1,100 New Cases As Country Awaits Results Of National Cabinet Meeting

Tasmania have recorded 1,100 new Covid infections as case numbers begin to drop across the state.

There are currently 23 people hospitalised with Covid, with only 10 of these people being directly treated for Covid.

Of the latest numbers, 847 were discovered through positive rapid antigen tests while 253 were discovered through PCR testing.

This brings the total number of cases throughout Tasmania to 7,969.

The nation’s leaders will once again be coming together for a national cabinet meeting at midday today to discuss how schools will stay open throughout the latest outbreak and a number of other topics.

Other topics include which services are considered “essential” and whether this list should be extended.

This has been a topic of conversation nationwide as food distributors struggle to cope with demand.

Supermarkets across the country have been left with empty shelves as food distribution workers are forced into isolation as close contacts or with the Covid virus.

The nation’s leaders will today discuss special isolation exemptions for these workers and whether more occupations should be added to the list.

