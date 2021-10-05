Tasmania Police Seize Ice Haul Worth $4.5 Million

Tasmania Police have seized 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, in one of the largest busts the state has ever seen.

Raids across two properties in Glenorchy on Friday uncovered the illicit drug with estimated at a street value of $4.5 million.

Two men, aged 51 and 58, were arrested and appeared before the Hobart Magistrates Court on Saturday, for allegedly importing 'ice'.

The result of a joint investigation between Tasmanian police, the ADF and the Australian Border Force, the bust has prevented up to 30,000 individual drug deals.

Australian Federal Police's Detective Sergeant Aaron Hardcastle revealed Australian Border Force officers at a mail facility in Victoria discovered four sealed bags of white crystals hidden inside camping equipment bound for Tasmania from Spain.

The drug was replaced with a harmless substance and then monitored until the parcel landed in the Glenorchy area.

"We got to the point where an operational decision was made to enter the final premises where the package was and discovered that the drugs had been removed and separated from the consignment and attempted to be concealed in that red bag," Sergeant Hardcastle said.

Tasmania Police Commander Tony Cerritelli said he hopes the bust sends a clear message to would-be criminals.

"Police not only work hard to seize illicit substances, they also work to disrupt syndicates and networks responsible for the distribution of them," he said.

"Today is a clear example on remaining focused on serious drug distribution to keep our community safe.

"It's important to remember that every street deal seized is one less deal of illicit substances in our community that could impact our families, friends and the broader community," Commander Cerritelli said.

Attempts to bring drugs into Tasmania often come via interstate, but often originate from overseas.

One of the men has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, while the younger of the two has been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

Both men face life imprisonment.

