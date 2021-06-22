Tasmania Lowers Border With Greater Melbourne

Tasmania’s border with Greater Melbourne dropped on Tuesday, with the state’s Department of Health reclassifying the area as low risk.

People who were in the city could now travel to Tasmania, but restrictions remained for anyone who had visited a high-risk location.

Lowering of the border meant that those in quarantine, who were not at an exposure site, could potentially leave isolation earlier than anticipated.

The restriction was lifted on the day Tasmania’s most popular winter festival, Dark Mofo, was set to end, ensuring the Victorian fanbase were largely absent from this year’s iteration of the event.

