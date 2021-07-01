Tasmania Introduces New Covid Safety Measures At Airports And Supermarkets

Tasmania border control has reported massive wait times for those wishing to enter the state by sea or through airports.

It comes after the national risk of passengers arriving from Covid 19 hotspot areas.

New Covid Saftey Measures:

To help people with the lengthy process, Hobart Airport will now be introducing a warm marquee with seats.

Premier Peter Gutwein said these additions create

“a more efficient way...without negating any of the critical health and safety screening processes”.

Gutwein also said in terms of checking people entering the state, he thinks Tasmania has the best border control in the country.

“The thing that actually slows down our processing is when people don't complete the Tas e-Travel app on the other side of the journey”, he said.

Another app that will be making its way through the state is the Check-In Tas app.

The Check-In Tas app will soon be mandatory for all retail stores, supermarkets, shopping centres, outlets and various businesses.

