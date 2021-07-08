Tasmania Helps Break New Record For Wine Productions

The Australian winegrape crush for 2021 has broken the largest record at an estimated 2.03 million tonnes.

It comes after the Wine Australia National Vintage Report 2021 showed a significant increase in all wine growing states.

Celebrations For Wine Makers:

Compared to last year, the winegrape crush has increased by 31 percent.

Tasmania collecting around 10,800 tonnes helped lift the total production up 18 percent.

The current average price of $701 a tonne is the highest recorded price recorded Since 2008.

Wine makers, sellers and drinkers are celebrating the generous rain and cool temperatures across winter and spring that brought us grapes that much riper.

