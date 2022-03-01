Tasmania Has Been Struck By A "Major Statewide Outage"

Tasmania has suffered a “major statewide outage” which has impacted both mobile and internet service.

The outage has affected Optus, Telstra and Aussie broadband users and is believed to have been caused by a number of fibre failures in the Telstra line in Melbourne.

In a statement, Telstra said customers would likely be dealing with call and internet service outages.

"Customers may be experiencing a loss of voice and data services," they said.

"We are urgently working to resolve the issue."

The state-wide outage has not only affected private lines and data services, it has also impacted EFTPOS and banking services in businesses across the state.

People have been unable to make purchases while a number of businesses have been unable to accept EFTPOS and credit card payments.

According to a statement from Tasmania Health, health services and the triple zero emergency lines have not been affected by the outage.

"Our hospitals continue to be operational with continuity plans activated as needed," Tasmania Health Commander Katherine Morgan-Wicks said.

