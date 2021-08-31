Tasmania Has Announced A three-Year Arts-Based Rehabilitation Program

The Tasmanian Liberal Government will welcome a three-year arts-based rehabilitation program to Tasmania.

The state government has pledged their support to a pilot of the Freedom Project, which will aim to rehabilitate criminal offenders.

The program is a collaboration between Community Corrections and Kickstart Arts to help prior offenders get their lives back on track and learn to contribute to society.

The program will give criminal offenders the opportunity to get involved with art projects and wellbeing programs in an attempt to address the cause of their criminal behaviour.

According to the Corrections Minister, self-esteem can be a contributing factor to criminal behaviour, while art can help to improve a person’s self-esteem.

Professional art teachers will lead the project and will encourage offenders to participate in pro-social activities which will help to improve self-confidence and can help to improve mental health and well-being.

The program is part of a push by the Tasmanian Liberal Government to support the rehabilitation of criminal offenders and to help them contribute to their communities through educational art programs.

