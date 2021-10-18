Relief for local restaurants, bars, and cafes who are now able to open their doors once again after the three-day lockdown ended overnight.

Publicans, hospitality workers, and owners lost three of the busiest trade days due to the snap lockdown.

Tasmania emerges from lockdown with some restrictions still in place

Tasmanian Small Business Council CEO Robert Mallett says for some sectors it's a good thing the shutdown happened mostly over the weekend.

“There’s no doubt about it, the worst-hit were the tourism and hospitality sectors who had geared up for a big Friday night, a big Saturday night, and a weekend of trade, and now they’ve not been able to sell any of that unless they’ve been able to do takeaways. So other than that the rest of the business sector have been mercilessly spared.”

But despite lockdown ending masks are still mandatory for anyone over the age of 12, both indoors and outdoors, unless you are at your own home.

Masks also do not need to be worn when riding a bike, running, or undertaking high-intensity exercise.

Public Health Director Dr. Mark Veitch says they'll review the rules over the course of the week

“The other measures that we will retain in place until Friday at 1800, are the limited visitors to hospitals and aged care, but they will be reviewed along with the mask-wearing requirement during this week in the hope that they to can be relaxed on Friday evening.”

Tasmania entered a snap three-day lockdown after an unauthorised traveller entered the state from New South Wales and escaped hotel quarantine.

