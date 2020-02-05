MAFS Tash Implies She Dumped Amanda, Is Now In Relationship With 'Pizza'
Ok, sure
The Hit Network spoke with Tash from MAFS this morning and she pretty much all but confirmed she was the one who broke up with Amanda!
Dodging our questions about whether she is ’in love’ she revealed she’s in a ‘committed relationship with pizza’. I mean, same.
Hear where & when she apparently broke up with Amanda below:
