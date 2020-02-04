101.9 The Fox Melbourne
Same-Sex Bride Tash Herz Confirms That She Was A Stripper Before MAFS

Adelaidians are dominating this season of Married At First Sight Australia, so what better way to kick off the season with one of our favourite locals, Tash Herz.

This morning on Bec and Cosi she revealed that MAFS producers heavily edited out these specific parts out of her wedding day which she is FURIOUS about. 

She also dishes on the break-in production rumours and just how spicy this season of MAFS is going to get! 

Honestly, this is EVERYTHING we have been waiting for.

Tune in below to hear her full story around and all the juicy details on her previous profession: 

Eve Swain

4 February 2020

Article by:

Eve Swain

