Tammin Sursok Has Joined Neighbours & Gives Us A Look At Her Character!

Tammin Sursok is on her way to Ramsay Street! The Home and Away alum has taken a role with rival Aussie soap, Neighbours!

The 38-year-old gave her followers a sneak peek into her character on Instagram, letting us know it's a "little gig before my next TV show" - look, we'll take what we can get!

By the looks of it, her character looks to be a bombshell and could stir up some controversy!

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Sursok explained her role would take "a month or so" to film.

The actress made a name for herself in the US, taking on character Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless and Jenna Marshall on teen drama, Pretty Little Liars.

Tammin returned to Australia last year with her husband and kids amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, and we're glad she's managed to squeeze in a return to an Aussie TV soap after 18 years!

