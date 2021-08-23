Taliban Warns of Consequences if US Extend Withdrawal Deadline

Australia has joined allies in begging the US to extend the deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan, against the agreement with the Taliban.

The agreed-upon final date for evacuations from Afghanistan is August 31, however, with slow rescues from Kabul airport, countries fear that their rescue mission won’t be complete before the end of the month.

Taliban warns of consequences if US extends withdrawal deadline

The US President has hinted that the deadline may have to be pushed back to evacuate everyone, although the Pentagon’s Joe Kirby says authorities have not reached that point just yet.

“The focus is on trying to do this as best new can by the end of the month, and as the secretary said, if he needs to have additional conversations with the Commander in Chief about that timeline, he will, but we’re just not at that point right now.”

The Taliban has warned of consequences if the US delay withdrawal of its troops from the country, and are not open to negotiations to extend the deadline.

An Australian woman whose husband is trying to evacuate Afghanistan has anonymously told the ABC he has made numerous attempts to get to Kabul airport.

“During those attempts, he faced violent crowds got beaten up by Afghan security, fired up, he got tear-gassed.”

It comes after Australian families urged the government to send soldiers beyond Kabul airport to ensure everyone that has been approved for evacuation, gets rescued.

More than 650 people were evacuated from Afghanistan overnight.

