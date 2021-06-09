Take A Luxury Escape To Newcastle's Very First 5-Star Hotel, Opening On Wednesday June 9

Newcastle, are you ready for something exciting? What used to be the old Council roundhouse has been transformed into our very first five-star hotel, and its doors are opening Wednesday, June 9!

The luxury Crystalbrook Kingsley hotel is situated in the heart of Newcastle. Just footsteps away from City Hall, Civic Theatre, Newcastle Art Gallery and much much more.

Dating back from 1804, Kingsley is a tribute to Newcastle’s earlier name of Kingston.

Rich with history, the colour pallet in the interior of the hotel is inspired by the Black Canary, as a tribute to the region’s coal mining history.

Kingsley Crystalbrook boss Carl Taranto said, “we will offer 130 rooms, a stunning rooftop restaurant called Roundhouse. Also, to support the Roundhouse restaurant, we will have Romberg bar, which is our Rooftop bar, which has some really great creations in terms of cocktail architecture”.

Newcastle's Five Star Hotel:

Architects have said that Kingsley’s restaurant and bar offer the best panoramic view in town.

To book your stay or find out more information, check out their website here.

