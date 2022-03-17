Take A Look Behind-The-Scenes Of Bridgerton Season 2 & Their Iconic Sets!

Bridgerton season 2 will be dropping on Netflix on March 25, and we've been given a sneak peek inside the sets of the new season!

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Fetherington) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) take us behind the scenes of some of the iconic sets of Bridgerton Season 2 in a new video

Take a look here and swoooooon:

We're shown Will's Club (where the guys hang out) which is based on a Las Vegas nightclub, Gunter's Tea Shop which is based on two to three real streets in Bath, The Modiste is another recreated shop from Bath and finally, we have a look inside Lady Danbury's Drawing Room!

We're also told that Madame Delacroix will play a major role in the new season!

