Take A Look At The Winning ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Routine Last Night!

~Spoiler alert~

Last night saw Dancing With The Stars’ final four celebrities - Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins and Claudia Karvan - battle it out for the trophy.

Ultimately, it was actress/comedian/writer Celia Pacquola who took home the crown!

After performing a number of routines, including a ‘fusion’ dance, bringing together two dance styles, and a ’redemption dance’ which saw teams revisit an old routine they hadn’t perfected earlier in the competition, Celia and her dance partner Jarryd Byrne ended up in the top two against Christian Wilkins and Lily Cornish.

Although they didn’t finish the dance the way they intended, the judges and fans were still blown away by how far Celia had come.

Take a look:

The prize awards $50,000 to Celia’s chosen charity, Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre!

Congratulations Celia and Jarryd!

