Take A Look At The Cinderella Trailer Starring Camila Cabello!

Amazon have combined two great things: Cinderella and Camila Cabello to give us a bold new take on the traditional story!

Cabello plays Ella, an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

So, how's it different to the traditional Cinderella? Well, Ella dreams of owning her own fashion business while trapped with her stepmother (Idina Menzel) and her stepsisters. Feels.

We have been #blessed with the trailer here:

It's set to hit Prime Video on September 3 and we're sooo excited!

