Take A Look At Steve Carell As A Therapist In The Trailer For Psychological Thriller 'The Patient'

A new series is on the way to Disney+ next month and it's already giving us goosebumps!

The Patient is a riveting new psychological thriller starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson.

The show is about a therapist, Alan Strauss (Carell), who's held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner (Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam's disturbed mind and stop him from killing again...but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds).

Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders, or worse – becomes a target himself.

Check out the spine-tingling trailer here:





The 10-episode limited series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ under the Star banner on August 30!

