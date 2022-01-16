Take A Look At Kylie Jenner's Over-The-Top Baby Shower For Second Child

While we think Kylie Jenner might have already welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, Kylie has shared photos from her lavish baby shower...and it didn't disappoint!

The shower looked to be giraffe-themed, (which has us wondering if it's a boy), with gorgeous white flower petals and personalised dinner placements in what looks to be a leafy wonderland.

Check out the photos here:

As for when the baby shower really happened, it seems to be back in December! So, it looks like Kylie is leaving us a month behind.

Now, has Kylie had baby #2 yet? We think it's very possible! Watch this space.

Here's How Kylie Jenner Spent $180 Million In A Year

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!