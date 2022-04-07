Take A Look At 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Mind-Bending Trailer!

Hitting cinemas in May

Article heading image for Take A Look At 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Mind-Bending Trailer!

If you count yourself as a Marvel Universe fanatic, then you're going to be on the edge of your seat for this!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the newest film to hit cinemas this May, and we have the trailer!

The MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit Aussie cinemas on May 5!

Amber Lowther

7 April 2022

