Take A Look At Amy Adams & Patrick Dempsey In First Photos For Enchanted Sequel!

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey have been spotted on the set of the Enchanted sequel!

The stars were photographed in Buckinghamshire, UK for the second film, Disenchanted, where they will reprise their roles as Gisele and Robert Phillip.

We saw Adams dressed in a gold dress with a hood, and there's a pram off to the side! We also see Dempsey in a tunic.

Check out the pictures here:

Disney announced at their Disney Investor Day 2020 that the sequel, Disenchanted, is on its way exclusively to Disney+.

In the first film, we saw Princess Giselle banished from her kingdom by her lover's evil stepmother. She is then transported to the real world where she meets a lawyer and finds herself falling for him.

Disenchanted has been said to be about: 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family

