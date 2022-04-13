Take A Front-Row Seat! The Voice Returns To Our TV Screens This Easter Monday!

The Voice is coming back to our screens and the stakes are even higher this season!

Superstar coaches Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy are back in the red chairs hoping to uncover the best artists Australia has to offer!

There will be 60 aspiring artists taking to The Voice stage, and the stakes are even higher with the addition of the world-first, game-changing Battle Pass, which will allow coaches to fast-track artists straight through to the hotly contested Battle Rounds!

There's also going to be The Callbacks, a tough new round for the coaches as they must decide who they will take through to the new round from their chosen 12 artists.

We can't forget The Block button, where each coach has the ultimate power to block a rival coach from snagging an artist they turned around for!

Once again hosted by Sonia Kruger, The Voice will return to our screens this Easter Monday, April 18 at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus!

