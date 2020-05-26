Taika Waititi Unites Celebrities Including Chris Hemsworth & Ryan Reynolds For Charity

He's got an impressive contact list

Article heading image for Taika Waititi Unites Celebrities Including Chris Hemsworth & Ryan Reynolds For Charity

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Taika Waititi, has enlisted some pretty big film industry names to read James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl across 10 episodes to raise money for Partners In Health

You could say Waititi is a pretty busy guy, currently directing 2 Dahl television adaptions, Thor 4, and a new Star Wars movie. But he's made the time to kick back and enjoy some classic reading time with his closest pals... or at least, the celebrity ones. 

Amongst those joining him are Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne, Meryl Streep, Mindy Kaling, Ruth Wilson, Lupita Nyong'o, Beanie Feldstein, and more. 

The episodes will air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on YouTube, with the first 2 episodes already available to watch. 

Check out the trailer below:

Catch up on all the latest celebrity gossip...

Ebony Reeves

26 May 2020

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

