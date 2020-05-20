Taika Waititi Brings Together INSANE Cast Of Celebs For Roald Dahl Book Reading

Life in iso has been made a little more entertaining thanks to all the content being dished out from out favourite performers, from Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded series to The Wiggles' Live From Hot Potato Studios shows.

The latest series launched today comes from comedy filmmaking genius Taika Waititi who has organised an ongoing reading of Roald Dahl’s classic book James and the Giant Peach.

The reading sees a string of actors come together over Zoom every episode as we make our way through the book.

Check it out the trailer:

Over the series, Taika will be joined by *takes deep breath* Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Cullum, Benedict Cumberbatch, Roman Griffin Davis, Cara Delevingne, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Josh Gad, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, Gordon Ramsay, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Schwartz, Meryl Streep, Tessa Thompson, Olivia Wilde, Ruth Wilson and Archie Yates, with a select number of celebrities still to be announced.

You can check out the first two episodes here!

