TACO BELL IS COMING TO TOWN!

Since a very short stint in Sydney in the 90s Australia has been without Taco Bell until a small resurgence in QLD in the last few years!

The good news for us is, not only has it made its way back to Australia Taco Bell is coming to Newcastle and we are so freakin' excited!

Next Tuesday, November 26. Taco Bell are bringing their iconic fast food Mexican to Jesmond.

“We hope you’re ready for us Newcastle because our Jesmond Central restaurant opens at 10am TUESDAY 26th NOVEMBER,”

Taco Bell Australia said earlier this week.

“Get down early so you can score some sweet Taco Bell merch for you and your friends, as well as enjoy plenty of party activities well into the evening.”

“One lucky person will also WIN a YEARS supply of tacos. See you there, you can’t miss this!”

