Sydneysiders Urged To Take Care As Smokey Conditions Sweep The City

Emergency fire conditions may be easing up for the moment, but the Bureau of Meteorology and the NSW Rural Fire Service are still warning residents of poor air quality.

Smoke from bushfires is affecting large areas of the state including the north coast, northern NSW, Sydney and the Illawarra.

If you’re easily affected by smoke, you’re urged to take precautions to protect your health.

Sydney’s north-west and south-west current alert status reads:

- People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid exercising outdoors. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. If you have symptoms rest and use your reliever medicine. If symptoms persist, seek medical advice.

- Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease should avoid outdoor exertion and stay inside as much as possible. If you have symptoms rest and use your reliever medicine. If symptoms persist, seek medical advice.

We’ve also been reminded to save calling Triple Zero for emergencies, not to report the air quality.

