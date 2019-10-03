Sydneysiders Can Score Free Coffee And Flowers In The CBD Tomorrow

Tomorrow is World Smile Day and to help you put a big smile on your face, Invisalign is handing out free coffee AND flowers to Sydneysiders tomorrow.



From 8am to 2pm, the Invisalign Centre in the city will be handing out free sunflowers and coffees.

A poll of 2,000 people conducted by the company found that the average Aussie smiles 20 times a day, yet 8 in 10 (80%) wish they smiled more - so this is sure to help put a smile on your face!

Invisalign Centre is located at 350 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

