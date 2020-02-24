Sydneysiders Are Experiencing Major Train Delays During Morning Rush

Due to urgent repairs.

Article heading image for Sydneysiders Are Experiencing Major Train Delays During Morning Rush

Sydney Trains have confirmed major delays across the T1 North Shore & Western Line, as well at the T9 Northern Line, today. 

The delays come as a result of urgent overhead wiring repairs taken at Hornsby Maintenance Centre earlier this morning.

On top of these delays, all trains ceased stopping at Town Hall station at around 7:10am this morning due to a fire safety alarm being activated.

Services have since resumed, however, Sydney Trains are advising those who were unable to tap-off during the activation to find help here

Today's Headlines:
Hit News Team

24 February 2020

Article by:

Hit News Team

Sydney
Sydney Trains
news
