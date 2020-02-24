Sydneysiders Are Experiencing Major Train Delays During Morning Rush

Sydney Trains have confirmed major delays across the T1 North Shore & Western Line, as well at the T9 Northern Line, today.

The delays come as a result of urgent overhead wiring repairs taken at Hornsby Maintenance Centre earlier this morning.

On top of these delays, all trains ceased stopping at Town Hall station at around 7:10am this morning due to a fire safety alarm being activated.

Services have since resumed, however, Sydney Trains are advising those who were unable to tap-off during the activation to find help here.

