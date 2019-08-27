Sydneys Iconic 'Sculptures By The Sea' Officially Has A Date For 2019

This is just your friendly reminder to mark your calendars because Bondi's most iconic event is coming back bigger and better than ever before.

Sculptures By The Sea is set to kick off Thursday 24 October and run through to Sunday 10 November.

While we are yet to see a full list of both the international and local artists, you can be sure to find over 100 sculptures for you to get your ‘Gram on in the next coming months.

