Sydney Woman Claims $50 Million Lotto Win With Her Very First Ticket

The search for Tuesday night’s only Oz Lotto Division 1 winning entry, taking home a whopping $50 million, is over!

A woman from North Sydney has claimed the huge jackpot after finally checking her ticket online.

“Holy sh*t! Sh*t. Okay. Thank you so much,” were her first words, according to The Lott, which is truly relatable.

“Jesus Christ. Oh my god. I cannot believe it”, she continued.

“We’ve been on holidays in Sussex Inlet and my friend called me just before and said to me ‘I think the newsagency you bought your Oz Lotto ticket from sold the $50 million winning entry’.

“So I jumped online and checked my ticket.

"I can’t believe it. I’m shaking. Jesus Christ. This is incredible! Oh my god. I’m shocked, so shocked.

“My heart is beating so hard, I’m pacing around. I feel like I could have a heart attack!”

As it turns out, this was the women’s very first lottery ticket purchase.

“You won’t believe this. This is the first lottery ticket I’ve ever bought in my life,” she explained.

“I’ve never played Oz Lotto before. I walked past the newsagency and thought it would be a bit of fun to enter, so I did!”

Still in shock, the new multi-millionaire says she’s not sure what she will do with the money just yet but does plan to continue working.

The ticket was purchased at Inlet Newsagency, Shop 5, 172 Jacobs Drive, Sussex Inlet, where owner Dimitrios Spyrakis says the town is buzzing over the news.

“We’re so happy to hear the winner has now been united with her prize,” he said.

“It’s all everyone is talking about here! It’s fantastic news for our community. It’s incredible to know we’ve played a part in changing this woman’s life.

“Congratulations to her! We hope she continues to holiday at Sussex Inlet.”