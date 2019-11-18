Sydney Wakes Up To ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality With Health Warnings Issued

Temperatures are expected to soar today as New South Wales braces for another week of extreme heat, winds, and fire danger.

This morning, we’ve woken up top a thick haze of smoke blanketing the city, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing air quality alerts across the state, including Sydney’s east, north-west and south-west, as well as the Illawarra, Hunter, northern and central Tablelands, north-west slopes, and the Central Coast.

Smoke from bushfires has brought air quality levels down to ‘poor - very poor’, causing the Bureau to urge people take extra precautions for their health.

Health statuses include:

- People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid exercising outdoors. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. If you have symptoms rest and use your reliever medicine. If symptoms persist, seek medical advice.

- Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease should avoid outdoor exertion and stay inside as much as possible. If you have symptoms rest and use your reliever medicine. If symptoms persist, seek medical advice.

Take a listen to the latest news updates:

We’ve also been reminded to save calling Triple Zero for emergencies, not to report the air quality.

