Sydney’s NYE Fireworks Display Will Go Ahead Despite Reports Claiming Cancellation

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display is renowned as the best in the world, attracting heavy tourism and a major boost to the economy each year.

However, with the state and country suffering a major bushfire emergency, there has been petitions signed and ongoing talks had to have the show cancelled this year, with many people genuinely unaware if the show will go ahead.

Now, the City of Sydney has confirmed the fireworks WILL be going ahead.

In a media statement, Lord Mayor Clover Moore confirmed Sydney will ring in a new decade with more than 100,000 fireworks to create a ‘pyrotechnicolour’ extravaganza synchronised to an all-Aussie soundtrack, pylon projections and the brightest lighting beam in the southern hemisphere.

“Our New Year’s Eve celebrations have become world renowned and synonymous with our city, but we can also proudly boast that they’re all-Australian,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Whether it’s our fireworks, lighting effects, Calling Country ceremony or midnight soundtrack, we’re showing the world that we have some of the best global creative talents."

The Lord Mayor said all of Sydney had been deeply saddened by the tragic impact of the bushfires, and has pledged to use New Year’s Eve to help raise money and awareness for those in need.

“Sydney New Year’s Eve unites people from all over the world with a message of hope for the year to come.

“We have committed to harnessing the enormous power of the event to raise more money for drought and fire affected communities, with money going to the Australian Red Cross.”

Visitors to Sydney and those watching at home will be encouraged to donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, supporting those impacted by bushfires.

The City of Sydney recently donated $300,000 to the Red Cross, alongside $300,000 to the Country Women’s Association and $20,000 to Wires to support people, communities and wildlife that have been affected by drought and bushfire.

Australian Red Cross acting director NSW/ACT, Annie Harvey, thanked the City of Sydney for its donation and urged New Year’s Eve visitors and viewers to dig deep.

“We thank Lord Mayor Clover Moore for encouraging community members to make a donation to Australian Red Cross’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund this New Year’s Eve,” Ms Harvey said.

This year’s firework display has been met with mixed opinions.

Those opposing the event believe the show taking place is inappropriate, considering the current statewide total fire ban and impact on firefighters, while funds could have been redirected towards the helping with the bushfire crisis.

Others believe it’s too late to cancel the show as the fireworks have already been paid for and tickets have already sold for countless events across the city, as well as the amount of overseas tourists expected.

There are also calls that given the bushfires are a national crisis, the responsibility falls on both State and Federal governments to fund and supply recourses without dipping into funding for the arts.

