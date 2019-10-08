Sydney’s Latest Burger Joint Is Handing Out 1000 Burgers Tomorrow!

Sydneysiders can score free burgers in North Sydney tomorrow in honour of Betty’s Burgers opening up their very first restaurant in the area!

The first 1000 people to head over to Shop 4, 100 Mount Street, North Sydney tomorrow will be treated to a complementary Betty’s Classic or a Crispy Chicken burger.

On top of the free lunch, Bettys will also be handing out gift cards and Sunnylife merch, and you’ll hear a DJ spinning decks to get the party started.

We'll take that!

Enjoy your freebies!

Details:

When: Wednesday 9th October

Where: Betty’s Burgers, Shop 4, 100 Mount Street

