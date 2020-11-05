Everyone Calm Down, Sydney's Iconic Mardi Gras Parade Isn’t Cancelled Next Year, It’s Just Slightly Different

Have no fear, the Mardi Gras celebrations will still be here, next year! (wow, that kinda rhymed.)

Undoubtedly one of Australia’s most beloved celebrations of pride and diversity, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, will become the first internationally significant event to be staged since the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday 6 March 2021.

But, what is a pandemic without compromise?

The event will now be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where they can make sure the event is held in the safest way possible.

There will be a maximum capacity of 23,000 audience members who will still be able to watch on as community groups unite in an extravagant show of pride and passion.

Tickets will set you back $20 for Adults and 15$ for concession or children.

They go on sale Monday 9 November here and Mardi Gras members will receive two complimentary tickets to the Parade event!

And if you can't make the event, the parade partner, SBS, will still broadcast the entire event live, so revellers from across Australia can tune-in to be a part of the celebrations from the comfort of their homes!

So no, Mardi Gras is not cancelled next year, but yes, it will be slightly different.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger has said, “With a greater focus on community, our 2021 Parade will move away from large floats, centring instead on the outlandish pageantry of costumes, puppetry and props that make it such a phenomenon to witness.”

Routine Mardi Gras goers may be wondering, but what is the theme!?

Well, it's ‘RISE’; a poignant message to reflect the challenge and hardship that 2020 has presented. The theme is a call to action that now is the time to rise again through love, compassion, respect and understanding, and to work together to make the world a better place for all.

After the most recent Mardi Gras celebrations, the organisation has since completed a survey in order to better understand how the LGBTQI+ community would like to see Mardi Gras represent them in the future.

The outcome of this process has formed a new vision, ‘Always On’, that will see Mardi Gras develop year-round initiatives to provide a platform for LGBTQI+ people, community groups and partners to celebrate, share experiences and provide support, no matter where they are!

Yes, that means what you think it means. Mardi Gras all day, every day. As it should be!

“Always On will see us commission and support the development of queer performance and content, support more events beyond Oxford Street, extend our voice to highlight social injustice and support major campaigns, and support community and grassroots organisations year-round,” said Kruger.

Honestly, we can't wait. Sack 2020, bring on 2021!

For more details, head here.

Take a listen to the latest below:

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our Hit Network App on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows!