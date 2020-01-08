Sydney’s Cat Protection Society Is Opening Its Doors To Kids These School Holidays!

How’s this for a school holidays activity?

The Cat Protection Society of NSW will be opening their doors this month, giving cat-loving kids the opportunity to interact with the adorable animals in a way they’ll never forget!

On Wednesday, January 15 and 22, families will experience the following:

Participants will gain an understanding of feline care as well as the love and commitment involved in being a responsible pet owner.

They will have the option to be hands-on or quietly observe and will be able to ask questions and interact with cats.

These hour long sessions will include:

• Cat care

• Understanding feline body language

• Feline behaviour, health and welfare

• How to handle a cat safely

• How to make your own cat toys

• Cuddle therapy!

The society is also a ‘no kill’ shelter, meaning the cats you meet don’t have a sad story ahead of them.

Sessions are free and aimed at children in Primary school from Kindergarten to Year 6, although bookings are essential!

Sessions:

Wednesday 15 & 22 January



10.30am – 11.30am

Midday – 1pm

1.30pm – 2.30pm

Find out more about the event and how to book here!

The Cat Protection Society of NSW is located at 103 Enmore Road, Newtown.

