Sydney’s Cat Protection Society Is Opening Its Doors To Kids These School Holidays!

The Cat Protection Society of NSW

How’s this for a school holidays activity?

The Cat Protection Society of NSW will be opening their doors this month, giving cat-loving kids the opportunity to interact with the adorable animals in a way they’ll never forget!

On Wednesday, January 15 and 22, families will experience the following: 

Participants will gain an understanding of feline care as well as the love and commitment involved in being a responsible pet owner.

They will have the option to be hands-on or quietly observe and will be able to ask questions and interact with cats.

These hour long sessions will include:

    Cat care

    Understanding feline body language

    Feline behaviour, health and welfare

    How to handle a cat safely

    How to make your own cat toys

    Cuddle therapy!

The society is also a ‘no kill’ shelter, meaning the cats you meet don’t have a sad story ahead of them.

Sessions are free and aimed at children in Primary school from Kindergarten to Year 6, although bookings are essential!

Sessions:

Wednesday 15 & 22 January

  • 10.30am – 11.30am
  • Midday – 1pm
  • 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Find out more about the event and how to book here! 

The Cat Protection Society of NSW is located at 103 Enmore Road, Newtown. 

