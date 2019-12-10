Sydney's Air Quality Index Soars Above 'Hazardous' As Smoke Triggers Fire Alarms Across The City

Thick smoke evacuates offices

Article heading image for Sydney's Air Quality Index Soars Above 'Hazardous' As Smoke Triggers Fire Alarms Across The City

Sydney is being choked by thick bushfire smoke, with the air quality index skyrocketing more than 11 times above "hazardous" levels.

The suburbs worst hit have been Prospect, Parramatta and Macquarie Park, which registered AQIs of 2,270, 2,00 and 2,220 respectively.

Any AQI reading above 200 is considered "hazardous".

Post

The smoke is so heavy that it has triggered fire alarms across the city, with multiple offices evacuated as a result.

Sydney Ferries have suspended travel until visibility clears, with replacement buses scheduled to run in the meantime; similarly, Transport NSW is warning commuters that train stations may be affected by the smoke, which will interfere with Opal gates.

Post

While a southerly change blowing in this afternoon is expected to help clear some of the smoke from Sydney's basin, it will only serve to make firefighting efforts more difficult.

NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed that the gusty winds moving through the firegrounds will push fires north.

Post

For tips on how to minimise adverse effects of bushfire smoke, click here. 

Listen to the latest update below: 

Hit News Team

4 hours ago

Article by:

Hit News Team

Sydney
Sydney smoke
NSW bushfires
news
Listen Live!
Sydney
Sydney smoke
NSW bushfires
news
Sydney
Sydney smoke
NSW bushfires
news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs