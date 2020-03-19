Sydney Royal Easter Showbags Will Still Be Available To Purchase Online!

This month has seen the cancellation of some of the most beloved events around the world, from Eurovision to the NBA. But one cancellation hit a lot closer to home, our Sydney Royal Easter Show!

To try bring a little slice of the show back into our lives, Chicane Showbags (who have been involved with the Sydney Royal Easter Show for 20 years) have today announced they will make online purchases available this year!

“The Sydney Easter Show is the largest event on our calendar and we have been planning for the last 12 months. We were so excited to bring our best range of showbags ever to the Show. While this is a huge blow for our small business, we understand the health of Australians is the most important thing,” Emily Williams, co-owner of Chicane Showbags, said in a statement.

“We know many Australians will be wondering if they can still buy their favourite showbags and how. We are pleased to announce that we have been working furiously to prepare our warehouse to despatch showbags and our full range is now available online. You may have missed out on the Easter Show, but you can still get your showbags – delivered to direct your door!”

Over 65 showbags will be available online from today, Friday 20th March, and all through Easter, with every bag from The Simpsons and Marvel, to Showpo and of course, the legendary Bertie Beetle.

