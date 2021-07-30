Sydney Man Fined For Travelling Through Wagga

Escorted back north

Article heading image for Sydney Man Fined For Travelling Through Wagga

"The fellow from Sydney was from one of those actual red zones, as they are called, and he said he was here visiting his girlfriend," Noble said.

"That excuse really did not stack up in the investigation. He was issued with a $1000 fine, and was escorted as far as the Hume Highway and sent north."

Noble added that an act like this may have prolonged consequences, and places the community at risk.

"You scratch your head and think 'when is the penny going to drop for you people'," he said.

"In the instance of the fellow who wanted to visit his girlfriend, we all have a significant degree of compassion and empathy for that person, but the stakes are too high."

Officers have continued to enforce rules along the border and Riverina area to avoid any situations escalating.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

30 July 2021

NSW Police
The Border
Hit The Border
Wagga
Listen Live!
NSW Police
The Border
Hit The Border
Wagga
NSW Police
The Border
Hit The Border
Wagga
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs