Sydney Man Fined For Travelling Through Wagga
Escorted back north
A Sydney man has been fined $1,000 after visiting Wagga from a hotspot, he was escorted out of the region by police.
Days before attempting to visit a friend, he was caught by Riverina Highway Patrol during a random check.
There has been less than 15 fines issued in the past fortnight for people not showing the correct forms.
Riverina Police District Superintendent Bob Noble said while many are following the rules, this is an example of the cost involved.
"The fellow from Sydney was from one of those actual red zones, as they are called, and he said he was here visiting his girlfriend," Noble said.
"That excuse really did not stack up in the investigation. He was issued with a $1000 fine, and was escorted as far as the Hume Highway and sent north."
Noble added that an act like this may have prolonged consequences, and places the community at risk.
"You scratch your head and think 'when is the penny going to drop for you people'," he said.
"In the instance of the fellow who wanted to visit his girlfriend, we all have a significant degree of compassion and empathy for that person, but the stakes are too high."
Officers have continued to enforce rules along the border and Riverina area to avoid any situations escalating.