Sydney Club Owners Push To Keep Unvaxxed Away

Despite the state government's removal of restrictions in December, nightclubs in Sydney's north are set to ban unvaccinated staff and patrons from entering their doors.

Fully vaccinated residents in New South Wales are currently able to visit non-essential places such as pubs and restaurants, while the unvaccinated cohort join them on December 15.

Several clubs have vowed to continue disallowing unvaccinated into their premises, including five popular spots across the Northern Beaches and one in Mosman.

These clubs are happy to extend the ban, barring the unvaccinated from entering their site until at least January 31, 2022.

Premier Dom Perrottet said he was surprised to hear of these plans, and expects the majority of non-essential businesses to open to all on December 15.

"The NSW government expects the majority of businesses will open their doors to all customers from December 15," he told reporters.

"Some may choose to exercise additional measures of caution for their patrons and staff, which is permissible providing they meet all relevant legal obligations.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he understands why some businesses want to make their own decisions, given the ongoing risk.

"My view as Health Minister is we are still smack in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and businesses have to make sensible decisions to protect their staff and their patrons," he said.

"I think the licensed clubs' decision is very sensible."

A major 94.2% statewide have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 91.3% now double dosed.

