Swimmer Brendon Smith Wins Australia's First Tokyo Games Medal!

21-year-old swimmer Brendon Smith has won Australia's first medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games, winning a bronze in the men's 400m individual medley final.

His time for the medley was 4:10.38 - slightly slower than his heat time of 4:09.27.

USA's Chase Kalisz won gold, with a time of 4:09.42, and his USA teammate Jay Litherland scored silver with a time of 4:10.28.

Meantime, our very own Emma McKeon has earned herself a place in the final of the 100m butterfly, coming second in the semi-final.

Queensland's Jack McLoughlin and Elijah Winnington are up next in the men's 400m freestyle final.

