Sweden Suspend Moderna Covid Vaccine For Under 30’s

Sweden has suspended the use of the Moderna Covid vaccine on people aged 30 and under.

The pause based on an unpublished Nordic study showing the potential of a small increased risk for inflammation of parts of the heart.

"The increase in risk is seen within four weeks after the vaccination, mainly within the first two weeks," the Swedish Public Health agency said.

"The risk of being affected is very small."

Denmark has also halted the vaccine for those aged under 18-years of age.

European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee are assessing the preliminary data from the study, with the final results expected in about a month.

Moderna’s vaccine approved for use across the 27-nation European Union in January for those 18-years and older.

Australian health authority, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) apprived Moderna for children as young as 12 on September 4.

Earlier, TGA boss John Skerritt said Australian authorities were confident the very small risk of conditions such as myocarditis were outweighed by the sizeable benefits.

"Based on the experience of hundreds of millions of doses given overseas, it appears that while this condition is rare and tends to occur more often in younger men, it tends to be transient," he said.

"Most of it resolves during rest. Some patients do require observation and treatment in hospital,

"When you look at the overall benefits versus the risks, the benefits significantly exceed [the risks]," he confirmed.

Sore arms, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects in both young people and adults.

