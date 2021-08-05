SVU's Chris Meloni Features In The Latest Men's Health & It's A Thirst Trap

Everyone's Daddy Chris Meloni, a.k.a Detective Elliot Stabler from SVU has just been featured on the cover of Men's Health magazine completely starkers and it's an absolute thirst trap.

So, apparently when he's not chasing down especially heinous criminals, he's getting his kit off for Men's Health and to be honest, it's about bloody time he was honoured for his impeccable physique!

At age 60, Meloni is an absolute sight for sore eyes, looking barely any different to the young Elliot Stabler we first saw on Law & Order's SVU back in 1999.

While the photographs are epic, so too is the interview with Meloni which covers a variety of different subjects including why he bailed from SVU after 12 seasons and what it's been like returning to the Law & Order family.

In case you weren't die-hard SVU fans, Meloni's character left after 12 seasons with absolutely zero warning leaving fans heartbroken.

When addressing his departure, Meloni told Men's Health he wasn't going be pushed around.

“My thought was: Instead of 22 episodes, bring me back for nine episodes, or bring me back for 18 episodes,” he said.

“They literally came to me on a Thursday night and said, ‘This is the deal. We want the answer by tomorrow. It’s our way or no way.'”

In true Elliot Stabler style his response was "I don’t want to f*** around with you guys. This is what I want. If you can’t do it, that’s fine. Let’s figure out my exit.”

We also hear all about how Meloni keeps in such good shape but most importantly, he tells us why social media is so obsessed with his booty, which I'm pretty certain has a fan base of it's own and the exchange between Meloni and the interviewer is goddamn hilarious.

When I tell him I’ve been killing flies with incredible accuracy lately, he says, “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.” He giggles wildly. “I’m clever with my ass cheeks!” he says, cackling. Moments later, a fly lands on the table. Meloni raises his hands. There’s a clap, then silence, and Meloni is smiling, once again looking down at a dead body.

If you're interested in checking out the full interview and the rest of the incredible photos, follow the link through to Men's Health.

