Suspicion Surrounds Wulguru House Fire

A suspicious house fire in Wulguru early Monday morning has sparked a police investigation.

Emergency fire crews were called to the blazing Combe Court house around 5:40am to reports of a structural fire.

Crime scene declared following house fire

Extinguished by 7:30am, paramedics and police were also attended the scene, however no-one required aid or hospitalisation.

Police have established a crime scene at the single-storey property, which had been markedly damaged from the flames.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact crimestoppers.

19 July 2021

