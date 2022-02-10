Suspected Dianella Gunman On The Run From Police

Police remain on the hunt for a man suspected of being involved in a shooting in Dianella early yesterday morning.

Several shots were fired around 1am on Wednesday leaving a man in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Perth Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Detectives are now seeking the public’s assistance on the whereabouts of Damien Lee Tulloch, who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into the firearm incident.

The 26-year-old is described as fair skinned, 180cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Mr Tulloch may be in possession of a firearm and should not be approached.

Sightings of Mr Tulloch should be reported to Police immediately on 131 444.