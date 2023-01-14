Suspect In Japanese Prime Minister Assassination Formally Charged With Murder

A man has been charged with murder over the alleged assassination of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami after the Prime Minister was shot and killed with a home-made gun while giving a speech in July of 2022 at Nara, Japan.

Prosecutors have ruled that Yamagami is fit to stand trial following a six-month mandatory mental evaluation.

According to Japanese police, Yamagami shot and killed Abe due to his affiliation with a religious group.

Yamagami is set to face multiple charges including violating a gun control law and murder.

If convicted, Yamagami could face the death penalty but is likely to face life in prison dependent on his plea.

If Yamagami admits to the assassination, his sentence could potentially be reduced.

An official date for the trial is still yet to be set.

